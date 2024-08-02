The Verde Report: Austin FC Earns Improbable Wins Over Mexican Giants in Leagues Cup

In by far the most impressive 180 minutes of soccer in the history of Austin FC, the Verde and Black capped off an improbable two-game sweep of Mexican powerhouses on either side of the weekend.

A wild, 3-2 victory over Pumas UNAM got things started on Friday in a match where ATX won despite playing with 10 men for nearly two-thirds of the match.

That was followed Tuesday night by a 2-0 win over Monterrey, guaranteeing the Texan side a place in the Leagues Cup Round of 16.

Second-half goals from Jáder Obrian and Dani Pereira, supplied by spectacular assists from Jon Gallagher and Owen Wolff, respectively, made the difference in a match where “Rayados” had the better of possession and scoring chances, but could not capitalize.

A week ago, this column argued that a win in either match would go down as a banner result for the Verde and Black, not even entertaining the notion of winning both. Against much lesser Liga MX competition a year ago, Mazatlán and FC Juárez, Austin lost both matches and exited the competition in the group stage without much of a fuss.

Perhaps that contributed to why many Austin fans opted to skip this year’s matches at Q2 Stadium, resulting in one of the most split crowds ATXFC has ever battled at home, with thousands of fans of Monterrey either already local or happy to make the seven-hour drive north across the border.

“We beat two of the very best in Mexico,” ATX head coach Josh Wolff summarized post-match. “I think we showed our quality and our class at both ends of the field in both games. So a lot of credit goes to the players.”

It was the Verde veterans who largely stepped up across the two matches. ATX got goals from Alex Ring, Gyasi Zardes, and Sebastián Driussi in Game 1, to go with the strikes from Obrian and Pereira in the second game.

The club also did most of its business without new DP and record signing Osman Bukari, who needed only 34 minutes against Pumas to receive two yellow cards, dropping Austin down a man and resulting in his suspension for the following match against Monterrey.

Austin became the first club to guarantee qualification to the Round of 32 by way of the group stage (Club América and Columbus Crew received byes due to their status as defending league champions).

Austin, therefore, can sit comfy the next few days, waiting to see who they’ll take on in the first knockout stage match.

“Like anything, we’ll prepare,” Wolff said. “You know whether you know the opponent or don’t know the opponent, our process doesn’t change.”

One more knockout stage spot remains on the line in the Austin group. It will be decided Saturday when Monterrey and Pumas square off at Q2 Stadium at 9pm CT.

