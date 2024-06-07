The Verde Report: New Austin FC Signings Dull the Blow of “Inexcusable” 5-1 Loss

Over the weekend, Austin FC learned exactly how far it currently is from the top of the class in Major League Soccer. The answer: pretty damn far.

The Verde and Black were chewed up and spit out by Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake Saturday night to the tune of a 5-1 defeat that immediately joins the conversation for worst losses in club history. It was a performance midfielder Alex Ring deemed “inexcusable” and “not worthy of representing this club.”

It was a major, and perhaps necessary, wake-up call for an ATXFC team that had largely been punching above its weight through the first half of the MLS season, before losing 2-0 at home to the Portland Timbers 72 hours prior to the Salt Lake debacle. Now, all the scrapping and clawing and bullet-dodging that allowed Austin FC to rack up 23 points in its first 15 games is at risk of being rendered moot if the club continues to topple down the standings.

A conveniently timed international break gives the club a full week to rest, recover, and reevaluate its recent play, but then the pressure gets heaped right back on starting June 15 with three matches in eight days, all against Western Conference playoff contenders.

To make matters even more challenging, ATXFC will be without two of its Day Ones, Dani Pereira and Julio Cascante, for at least four matches while both compete for their respective national teams at the Copa America. (Coincidentally, both are scheduled for group stage matches at Q2 Stadium on June 30 and July 2, respectively.)

Suffice to say, the immediate future looks grim for El Tree.

However, there is increasing reason for excitement and optimism in the more distant future as the club continues to solidify big roster moves for the upcoming midseason transfer window.

Austin FC last week made official the club-record signing of DP winger Osman Bukari for $7 million from Red Star Belgrade. Bukari brings big-match experience and the sort of game-breaking pace and one-on-one playmaking ability that the club desperately lacked.

Then, on Monday, Austin FC announced its second significant signing of the summer in Danish right back Mikkel Desler, who joins on a free transfer from FC Toulouse, a club Desler helped win promotion to Ligue 1 and lift the Coupe de France.

Both players won’t be eligible to play for the club until the transfer window opens on July 18.

While Bukari projects to slot in as starter on the wing from day one, it’s unclear exactly where Desler will fit in among the club’s fullback rotation with 2023 All Star Jon Gallagher usually the top choice at right back. Gallagher’s versatility and positional flexibility is well documented, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Irishman deployed elsewhere in Josh Wolff’s formation once Desler arrives.

It remains to be seen if sporting director Rodolfo Borrell has any more moves up his sleeve for the summertime, or if his continued quest to reshape the Verde roster will resume in the offseason. But if recent results have told us anything, it’s that “Rodo” still has plenty of work to do to bring Austin FC into the same class as the league’s best.