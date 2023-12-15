The Verde Report: Top 10 Reasons for Austin FC Optimism in 2024

It was a Murphy's law kind of year for Austin FC as the Verde and Black missed out on the Major League Soccer playoffs for the second time in three seasons. But in a league as fickle as MLS, a club's fortunes are never more than one offseason away from pulling a full 180. Here are 10 things Austin FC fans can look forward to in the coming year, both on the pitch and off.

10) Copa Tejas Competitiveness

If you subscribe to the notion that iron sharpens iron, then Austin FC should benefit from the fact that both of its Copa Tejas rivals – FC Dallas and the Houston Dynamo – were playoff teams in 2023. That should create plenty of buzz and excitement when the teams clash next season, which is a good thing for all.

9) Cap Metro’s McKalla Station

The final piece of the Q2 Stadium puzzle is set for completion this winter when Cap Metro opens its long-awaited McKalla MetroRail station ahead of the 2024 season. The station, situated just steps from Q2's northeast gate, will provide Verde fans a convenient alternative to driving to ATXFC matches.

8) Copa América’s Arrival

Just announced last week, Q2 Stadium was named one of 14 host venues for the 2024 Copa América, one of the most historic and most-watched soccer tournaments in the world. Austin will host a pair of group stage matches on June 30 and July 2 this summer during a break in the MLS season. It might not directly involve Austin FC, but any occasion to show off Austin's shiny soccer digs is good news for the home team.

7) Owen Wolff’s Ascent

If his name was Owen Jones, Austin FC fans would never shut up about their 18-year-old U.S. youth international midfielder who was just named a finalist for the 2023 MLS Young Player of the Year Award ... and rightfully so. Any club would love to have a homegrown player showing that much promise. But Owen Wolff's familial ties to the club's polarizing head coach, Josh Wolff, have sadly tainted the vibes around Owen's young career. It hasn't seemed to phase him, though, and a big season could be in store in 2024.

6) Back Line Health

It was a brutal season of injuries for Austin FC in defense as starters Julio Cascante, Leo Väisänen, and Zan Kolmanič all missed significant time over the course of the year. In fact, the only match that featured all three players in the lineup together was February's season opener. Naturally, that led to struggles preventing goals. While Kolmanič's return date from ACL surgery isn't yet known, ATXFC should enter the 2024 season with its back line health in good shape.

5) Josh Wolff’s Experience

To the dismay of some ATX fans, head coach Josh Wolff will return to manage the Verde and Black for a fourth season when the 2024 campaign kicks off. Believe it or not, that makes Wolff the fourth-most tenured coach in MLS behind only Seattle's Brian Schmetzer, Philadelphia's Jim Curtin, and Kansas City's Peter Vermes. That's good company. Wolff will certainly have something to prove in the upcoming season, but he'll hope having another year of experience under his belt gives his club the edge it will need in tight matchups.

4) Brad Stuver’s Leadership

Austin FC goalkeeper Brad Stuver – a team-first guy if there ever was one – allowed himself one personal goal for the 2023 season: Play every single minute of every single game. And that's exactly what he did, providing a stabilizing presence between the posts when his club seemed to lack leadership elsewhere on the pitch. He'll be vital to the club's success in 2024.

3) Dani Pereira’s Development

Austin FC's first-ever MLS SuperDraft pick has emerged into one of the club's most important players. Pereira played more minutes in 2023 than any ATX outfield player besides All-Star Jon Gallagher and led the team in both passes attempted and passes completed. Still just 23, Pereira is quickly emerging as one of the best young midfielders in MLS.

2) Rodolfo Borrell’s Vision

This offseason will be Austin FC's first under sporting director Rodolfo Borrell, and the Spaniard has plenty of work to do to fill out the club's bare-bones roster after parting ways with nine players at the end of the season. On the bright side, he'll have plenty of salary cap space with which to do it. It will be fascinating to see in what direction the ex-Manchester City man takes Austin FC's roster, especially as rumors circulate that MLS could be on the verge of adding a fourth Designated Player slot per team.

1) Sebastián Driussi’s Artistry

In what was a down year by his standards, Austin FC captain Sebastián Driussi still led the club with 16 goal contributions in 2023 to go along with his trademark brand of silky-smooth playmaking on the pitch. Driussi gives Austin FC the distinct advantage of possessing the most talented player in just about any match in which it plays. Another year of Driussi is good news for the Verde.