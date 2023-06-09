The Verde Report: Jon Gallagher Builds an All-Star Case

Austin FC defender Jon Gallagher isn't one to shy away from lofty goals. During his junior year at Notre Dame, the Fighting Irishman put pen to paper on an ambition that drew its fair share of giggles and sneers from doubting teammates.

"I wrote down that within five years of being a pro, I'd want to be an MLS All-Star," Gallagher recently recalled. "It was one of those things where you write your goals high and shoot for the stars and hopefully, you know, you get somewhere close."

It wasn't to be. Last season was Gallagher's fifth as a professional player, and though he had, by all accounts, a successful year – appearing in 32 of 34 matches for the Verde and Black and notching a career-high four assists – the coveted All-Star selection never came. That plucky college junior shot for the stars and missed.

But here's where that whole "get somewhere close" part comes in. This season, Gallagher's sixth as a pro, has been nothing short of magical. The marauding right wingback has amassed an astounding five goals through the first half of the 2023 campaign, leading not just his Austin FC teammates but also the entire collective of MLS defenders by multiple goals. Add in his two assists, and Gallagher is tied for the most goal contributions of any defender in MLS. And his defending hasn't been too shabby either.

From a numbers perspective, Gallagher's All-Star case writes itself. It's a case that only gets stronger when considering what his performances have meant to Austin FC's sputtering season so far.

"Jonny is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades. What he does when he gets out on the field is he finds a way to make an impact, and that's I think what we appreciate most about him," ATX coach Josh Wolff said. "When you score five goals, you have a few assists and contribute in the way that he has game in and game out ... he certainly should be in [All-Star consideration] with a shout, there's no doubt about it."

After scoring in two of Austin FC's first three MLS matches to begin the year, Gallagher has held at least a share of the club's goalscoring lead for the entire season. By his own admission, it was a title he expected not to hold for long, and for good reason. Having a defender as your top scorer isn't exactly a bellwether for a successful season in any league. But a combination of inconsistent striker play and a monthlong injury to Sebastián Driussi has made it Austin FC's reality.

Take away Gallagher's five goals though, and things would be even bleaker for El Tree. Only one was scored in a loss, while two have come in wins and another two in draws, directly accounting for six of the club's 19 points toward the MLS standings.

"Momentum is obviously a big thing and luckily I've been able to carry that throughout the season and kind of find myself in good spots," Gallagher said. "I'm a right back that likes to attack. ... It's been great for me to have the freedom to be able to score goals."

Fan voting for the MLS All-Star Game opened May 31 and closes at midnight on June 14. Even if the relatively low-profile Gallagher loses out on the popularity contest, he could still be nominated to the 26-man squad by 2023 All-Star manager Wayne Rooney. The All-Star game is slated for July 19, when the MLS squad takes on English Premier League giants Arsenal at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.