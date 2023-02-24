What’s New at Q2 Stadium?

In an effort to keep the sellout crowds moving through the turnstiles and concourses during the 2023 season, Austin FC plans to debut new match day technology at the season opener. That includes "magnetometers" at the entrance gates to streamline security screening, as well as Amazon's uncanny "Just Walk Out" technology at the ATX Market concessions area, which bypasses normal checkout lines. You swipe a credit card on entry, grab all the beer and snacks you want, and – literally – just walk out with it. It knows how much to bill you. Freaky.

In terms of food and drink, new additions to the menu include Kerbey Lane queso, ceviche from local Latin joint Casa Chapala, a potent tequila-based espresso martini, and a sorely needed third hydration station to fill up those water bottles, handy during midafternoon matches throughout the summer.