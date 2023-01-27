The Verde Report: World Cup Referee Ismail Elfath on His Viral Handshake and More

Last month at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, Ismail Elfath became the first American referee ever assigned to the most-watched sporting event on Earth, the World Cup Final. Elfath, whose refereeing career started with U-8 youth matches in North Austin, spoke with "The Verde Report" for over an hour about his entire 45-day experience overseeing matches on soccer's biggest stage. Part one of that conversation is below. Some responses have been edited for clarity.

Verde Report: What stands out as the biggest takeaway from your World Cup experience?

Ismail Elfath: I think No. 1 is that we raised the bar and reset the view of the world of American soccer in terms of officiating. That our officials, our referees can reach the highest point in the sport. We broke a barrier that had never been broken before in terms of doing three matches, but also being on the field at the final. And then even bigger than that is that that World Cup edition was the best edition ever, in terms of what happened on the field but also off the field.

VR: What was it like behind the scenes in Qatar, away from the matches?

IE: We stayed at the FIFA headquarters hotel. It had all the amenities to make a 45-day stay comfortable. It was right next to a cultural and tourist center that had many activities that we could walk to, which is important to be able to disconnect away from the competition. We also had the chance to go to many, many matches as spectators and just enjoy it like any other fans. And then we got to experience a new culture, and Qatar did a fantastic job at breaking some misconceptions and giving a fresh, true, and very positive perspective to the Middle East.

VR: What went through your mind walking out of the tunnel to referee your first World Cup match?

IE: Well, you dream about that moment, and you play it in your head a thousand times, but there's nothing like it. The whole world stops, stands still, and I don't remember any of it! I felt like it was an out-of-body experience. But there's a moment after you line up and you take a deep breath, you take it all in and you go, "I can do this. I'm meant to do this. And I'm gonna enjoy it. We're here, no one can take this away from us for the rest of our lives." Once you blow the whistle and the ball rolls, it's just like any other match.

VR: During that first match, Portugal vs. Ghana, you awarded a penalty kick to Cristiano Ronaldo that drew some controversy. What are your reflections of that moment?

IE: We were prepared. We knew how the players play, we knew the instructions from FIFA and what to focus on. And keep in mind that when you bring 40 referees from 40 countries and the teams are coming from all over the world, you have to set a standard for the tournament so there’s consistency. So what’s a foul in Brazil might not be a foul in Germany. For that penalty, it was obviously a difficult decision because it’s happening at a really high speed. For me, I had no doubt. My VAR [Video Assistant Referee] within about 15 seconds confirmed the penalty and confirmed that the defender never touched the ball.

VR: All referees get criticism from fans when a decision goes against their team. Is that criticism more palpable when its an entire nation calling for your head?

IE: I mean, it’s the World Cup. People wait four years and nations wait sometimes decades to qualify. It wouldn’t be the World Cup that we love if it didn’t have that passion. For us as referees, we know that. We accept that. We understand that. We’re also fans of our nations as well. But what’s important is being able to be honest with ourselves for the analysis afterward. If it was a mistake we analyze it, learn from it and move on. If it was correct then it gives us a boost of confidence. It’s not something we expect every fan to accept or understand, but for us, it’s how we operate.

VR: You went viral for a moment that occurred at the end of your second match, Brazil vs. Cameroon, when Vincent Aboubakar scored late to beat Brazil and then ripped off his shirt to celebrate. Since he was already on a yellow, you had to show him a red card and send him off, but first you smiled, shook his hand, and congratulated him on the goal.

IE: For me personally, as a fan of the game, that was a natural moment of seeing a relatively small country score at the World Cup and a player realize a dream. You can feel the emotion. And for me, I see how happy he is, and I wanted to show him that I am human as well, and that I respected his emotion. And I think everybody understood that.

VR: Is that your favorite red card you've ever given?

IE: Not just favorite red card, it's probably my favorite moment. It's what everyone wishes the game was all about, which is respect, enjoyment, humanity, and the beauty of the game.

VR: Did anyone from FIFA speak with you about that moment?

IE: In terms of management, they were really happy with our performance for the match. It was one of the highest-rated refereeing performances of the tournament. There wasn't much commentary about the red card moment, but you obviously get the feeling that FIFA really wants to humanize the referees to the audiences of the game, and that helps a little bit.

VR: Personally, it must have been a thrill for you to see your birth nation of Morocco become the Cinderella story of the tournament and make it all the way to the semifinals.

IE: I’m actually surprised I didn’t mention that when you asked me about lasting impressions. Of course, one of the biggest lasting impressions is, while Argentina might have won the World Cup trophy, Morocco won the heart of the world. So me personally, I couldn’t help it. When we would go watch Morocco games, even though we’re the refereeing delegation and we’re expected to be neutral, I couldn’t. I cheered and I cried and I enjoyed the moment to see the Moroccan people happy. Because I’m Moroccan before I was a referee.

Stay tuned for part two in next week’s issue, where Elfath shares his insights from an instant-classic World Cup Final.