The Verde Report: New Faces Arrive as Austin FC Looks to Build on 2022 Magic

It's a moment that has since become the stuff of legend – and memes, hundreds of memes – in Austin FC lore. Head coach Josh Wolff, early on in the club's preseason camp ahead of the 2022 season, presents his players with a laminated list of pundits' predictions for how ATXFC will fare in its second season. The prognoses are bleak. You probably know what follows. The Verde and Black author a spectacular regular season full of dramatic victories, cruise to the club's first playoff appearance, and fight their way into the Western Conference Final, making fools of their doubters at every turn.

As El Tree regroups this month to prepare to do it all again, it's unlikely Wolff will be flipping on the laminator anytime soon. For the first time in its existence, Austin FC has legitimate, lofty expectations for the 2023 season. Wolff himself said it best in his first press conference of the year. This time around, "We're not sneaking up on anyone."

Equaling or bettering the club's 2022 exploits won't be an easy task. Although the core of the roster remains largely intact with Sebastián Driussi, Diego Fagúndez, Brad Stuver, and others returning for the club's third campaign, there's been plenty of squad movement throughout the offseason that promises to give this year's team a fresh feel.

We'll begin with the bad news. Ruben Gabrielsen, the Norwegian center back that in just one season became the unquestioned on- and off-field leader of Austin FC's defense, is no longer with the club. Citing family reasons, the 30-year-old elected to return home to Norway and rejoin Lillestrøm, for whom he played in 2009-14. "Though it's difficult to say goodbye to Austin FC, as a parent of a child who requires special care, returning to Lillestrøm and Norway is what's best for me and my family at this time," Gabrielsen wrote on his Instagram. "I'll always have fantastic memories and friendships from the year I spent in Austin, and I want to thank the fanbase for their incredible support throughout the season."

In his place, Austin FC has recruited another center back from Northern Europe. Leo Väisänen of Finland joins from Elfsborg in the Swedish first division for a reported fee of $1.8 million. "Austin FC is exactly what I'm looking for in the next stage of my career," Väisänen, 25, said in a statement.

In another one-for-one swap, ATXFC bid farewell to injury-plagued striker and expansion draft pick Danny Hoesen, reallocating those funds toward securing the signature of veteran No. 9 Gyasi Zardes, a former U.S. men's national team mainstay whose next MLS goal will be his 100th. The 31-year-old free agent signing will compete with Maxi Urruti and Moussa Djitté for minutes at the top of Austin FC's attack, which ranked near the top of the league last season.

Elsewhere, ATXFC struck a trade with in-state rivals Houston Dynamo for the services of 28-year-old left back Adam Lundqvist in exchange for $500,000 spending money. The Swede started 30 games for Houston in 2022 and provided five assists. It will be interesting to monitor the battle for playing time between Lundqvist and incumbent left back Jon Gallagher, who performed well in his first season at the position last year.

At goalkeeper, Stuver has a new understudy in journeyman Matt Bersano after Andrew Tarbell signed with Houston as a free agent. And in the MLS SuperDraft, Austin FC added four players – including first-rounders CJ Fodrey and Valentin Noel – who may start their professional careers as part of the club's new MLS NEXT Pro team, Austin FC II.

Finally, Austin FC officially parted company with former Designated Player Tomás Pochettino, who was transferred to Brazilian club Fortaleza. Pochettino spent all of the 2022 season on loan.