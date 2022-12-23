World Cup Watch: On Top of the World

Well, how about that Argentina? And Leo Messi finally gets to lift the World Cup trophy, which is a sight just about every soccer fan could rejoice in, whatever their allegiance.

And it was a final worthy of the moment, with Argentina outlasting France in a penalty shoot-out after a 3-3 gem that was immediately hailed as the greatest final – maybe the greatest game – ever. Three times Messi and France's Kylian Mbappé traded the lead for the tournament's top goalscorer (Mbappé's hat trick won him that title as a consolation), and while penalties are a brutal way to decide a soccer game, the outcome seemed somehow appropriate. Mbappé got his title four years ago, and should have at least three more shots at another one. But also, Argentina had controlled most of the game and had the more attractive goals. And also, Messi. All in all, a great ending to a great tournament.

Organizationally as well, the tournament gets high marks. There were no real logistical problems, and the compact footprint seemed to work well for both the teams and the fans. More broadly though, the report card on Qatar remains incomplete. Human Rights Watch notes that "Qatar has introduced significant labor reforms," but these "have proven to be woefully inadequate ... and are poorly enforced." And despite other reforms: "Some male guardianship policies and discriminatory laws against women continue." And LGBT individuals "continue to face discrimination." So how does that all fit with Qatar's obvious desire to gain public acceptance in Western media and culture? Will they continue to bend toward Western values regarding personal freedoms (values we often don't uphold all that well ourselves)? Will they allow beer at their next big international event? Only time will tell.

Or will it turn out, as Ian Plenderleith wrote in Soccer America, that "hosting only served to highlight the problems of putting yourself in the spotlight when you're a demagogic state that suppresses protest, dissent, workers' rights, women's rights and homosexuality."

And now it's just seven months until the next World Cup. The 2023 Women's World Cup – or as it's officially known, FIFA Wahine o te Ipu o te Ao – Ahitereiria/Aotearoa 2023 – kicks off July 20 in New Zealand and Australia, with the final Aug. 20. Timing will be funky: They're 14 to 19 hours ahead of us, so the 8pm final, for instance, will be at 3am our time. Get used to it.

Meanwhile, omigod, Austin FC has been busy busy while our attention has been elsewhere. Within the last two weeks, they:

• Signed free agent forward Gyasi Zardes to a long-term deal; the 31-year-old already has the 13th-highest goal tally in MLS history and has lifted two MLS Cups, including in 2018 at Columbus, when Josh Wolff was an assistant there.

• Unveiled the name and branding for Austin FC II, their new team in the MLS NEXT Pro development league.

• Announced their first-ever CONCACAF Champions League game, by virtue of their success in MLS last season; Austin FC will host Haiti's Violette AC in the first round on March 14.

• Announced their 2023 MLS schedule: 34 matches, from Feb. 25 to Oct. 21, with all matches streaming via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Single-match tickets went on sale this morning.