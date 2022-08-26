The Verde Report: Austin FC Introduces Emiliano Rigoni as LAFC Clash Looms

It's no mystery who Austin FC will be measured against as we head toward the business end of the MLS regular season and into the playoffs. That would be the black-and-gold football club from Los Angeles. Current Western Conference (and MLS) leaders with 18 wins and 57 points, LAFC descends upon Austin this week for a highly anticipated meeting at Q2 Stadium Friday night.

Although the Verde and Black are positioned to sweep the season series between the clubs with a victory at home, keeping pace with LAFC in the standings has proven thus far to be a gargantuan task not just for Austin FC, but for everyone in the West. Making matters tougher, and to the credit of LAFC's first-year manager Steve Cherundolo, general manager John Thorrington, and long list of co-owners (Will Ferrell, Magic Johnson, Mia Hamm, Nomar Garciaparra, and Tony Robbins all included), the Angelenos have managed to dominate the off-field battleground this season just as much as the on-field one.

No team in MLS produced a more bountiful midseason transfer window than LAFC, who added European legends Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale, as well as a new Designated Player in Gabon international winger Denis Bouanga, to an already elite squad of talent headlined by Carlos Vela. And they may not be finished, as multiple reports this week indicated LAFC is close to acquiring free agent and former Barcelona winger Cristian Tello.

"We did not feel like now was a good time to get complacent," Thorrington said of the bevy of summer signings.

That right there is music to any fan's ears. It's also a statement of intent to the rest of the league: LAFC is ready for an arms race.

And in its own way, Austin FC has answered the challenge. The club on Monday held a press conference at Q2 Stadium to formally introduce its own newest Designated Player: 29-year-old Argentine winger Emiliano Rigoni, signed for a reported fee of $4 million from Brazilian club São Paulo. You knew it was a big occasion, because Josh Wolff wore a blazer over his signature polo shirt.

"His quality is clear. His personality is fantastic. We're fortunate to catch a player of his quality and his age, and he's a player that is going to make us better," Wolff said. "We certainly feel and expect that Emiliano can [provide a boost]."

Rigoni, who will wear No. 77 for the club, radiated the same confidence and charisma possessed by his friend and former-turned-current teammate Sebastián Driussi, with whom he previously played at Zenit St. Petersburg. "I've known Seba for several years," Rigoni said of Driussi. "We played almost three years together in Russia. There we had a very beautiful chemistry both on and off the pitch. I know him very well and all his characteristics, and he knows mine. Because of this I think we can do great things on the pitch together."

Rigoni described himself as a dynamic right winger, comfortable with the ball on either foot, who seeks out one-on-one opportunities against opposing defenders. "He'll help us generate goalscoring chances," Wolff said. "We're one of the highest-performing attacking teams right now, and he's only going to elevate that."

Although Rigoni will have had less than a week of training with Austin FC, Wolff wouldn't rule out Friday's match against LAFC for the Argentine's debut, though he indicated that the following match may be more likely. But if Wolff does call his number against the MLS leaders, Rigoni won't be easily starstruck or intimidated.

"Los Angeles doesn't scare me at all," he quipped.