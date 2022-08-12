Sports

The Verde Report: Already an All-Star, Sebastián Driussi Is Making His Case for More

A special player is having a special season, and he's doing it in Austin's backyard

By Eric Goodman, Fri., Aug. 12, 2022


Sebastián Driussi this season became the first Austin FC player named to the MLS All-Star Team (Courtesy of Austin FC)

Austin, this is a public service announcement. Appreciate Sebastián Driussi while you can.

Cherish every moment. Admire every precise pass. Enjoy every outrageous dribble. Celebrate every spectacular goal. A special player is having a special season, and he's doing it in Austin's backyard. Q2 Stadium has fully caught on, too, serenading "El Crack" with chants of "M-V-P, M-V-P" after he scored twice in Austin FC's latest match, a thrilling 3-3 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes over the weekend.

The simple fact is: Driussi has been the best men's soccer player in North America this season. And yes, that includes his counterparts in Mexico's Liga MX, whom he faced Wednesday evening (as the Chronicle was going to press) as part of the second annual MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars exhibition match in Minneapolis. Driussi is the first player in Austin FC history to earn All-Star honors, which is applause-worthy by itself but comes nowhere close to fully appreciating the season that Austin's Argentine maestro is putting together.

"He continues to demonstrate why he deserves [MVP consideration]," Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff said last week. "Sebastián makes players around him better. His intensity, his responsibility, his maturity is always on display."

The numbers tell a compelling story. After Saturday's brace, Driussi (a midfielder) leads all MLS players in goals with 16. With 10 matches remaining in the 2022 regular season, he's on pace to finish with 23, which would be the most by any MLS player since 2019 and the most ever by a midfielder. He's also on pace for 10 assists, which puts him on track to join one of the league's most exclusive clubs. The list of players with a 20-goal, 10-assist season to their name in MLS history is as follows: Carlos Vela, Zlatan Ibrahimovi, Diego Valeri, Sebastian Giovinco. That's three league MVPs and a global mega-star (who was MVP runner-up that season). Driussi still has work to do to turn that foursome into a fierce five, but so far nothing appears likely to slow him down.

And then there's the eye test: the things you can't fully appreciate unless you watch them unfold, ideally in the flesh. Driussi radiates confidence. He scores goals in important moments, and is one of the biggest reasons why Austin FC finds itself firmly entrenched among the league's elite, playoff-bound squads.

Recently, Driussi's teammate Ruben Gabrielsen poured some cold water on my theory that Driussi could start for just about any club in the world right now. But that's why the fit in Austin has been so perfect. A player of Driussi's skill set – eagle-eyed vision, top-class playmaking ability, elite finishing from anywhere around the box – is at its best when made the central focal point of an attack. Those roles are tough to come by, especially among Europe's Champions League regulars. But the 26-year-old has that role on lockdown in Josh Wolff's employ, and is showing week in and week out what he can do with it.

How soon until one of those big clubs across the pond decides to offer him the keys to their proverbial car, shiny and exotic as it may be? And how will he react if that happens? Better for Verde fans not to think that far ahead. Just enjoy the ride while it lasts.

