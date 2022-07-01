The Verde Report: Austin FC’s Owen Wolff Turns Heads on Both Sides of the Pond

Last week, when Arch Manning – grandson of Archie and nephew of Peyton and Eli – announced his commitment to play for the University of Texas, Austin was given the ultimate validation from the "First Family of Football." That's nice and all, but what about the "First Family of Soccer"? At the rate things are going, Austin may already have its arms around them, too.

Sometime in the near future, that title could apply to the Wolffs: Josh, Tyler, and Owen. Josh, the patriarch, is enjoying a successful run in his second year as Austin FC head coach, having put the Verde and Black firmly in the MLS playoff hunt halfway through the 2022 season (he's also the proud owner of a stellar 14-year playing career, which included 52 appearances and nine goals for the U.S. men's national team). Oldest son Tyler, 19, is off to an auspicious start to his MLS career with Atlanta United and this month scored his first international goal for the U.S. under-20 national team.

And then there's Owen. The 17-year-old, unflappable "Teen Wolff" has captured the hearts and imaginations of Verde fans in a very short time period. After joining Austin FC last season as the club's first "homegrown" player, Owen Wolff made his highly anticipated first start in a May 18 victory against LAFC. He's yet to return to the bench since.

Playing primarily on the right wing in place of formerly suspended Designated Player Cecilio Domínguez, Wolff has started each of the club's last five matches, holding his own in all of them. His 81% passing percentage is on pace with veterans Diego Fagúndez and Alex Ring, and he has one assist to show for his efforts thus far.

"I feel like I've just found my way," Wolff said following Austin FC's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas Saturday night. "I'm not sure if I really knew that [I was ready for MLS] until I got into the game. I was able to see the game and just feel what it's like."

Earlier this month, Wolff became the third member of his family to don the national team jersey, joining the U.S. U-19 squad for a pair of friendlies in Spain. "It was really exciting," he said. "I had a great time. We played two pretty good teams, England and Norway, and we came away with two wins. I was happy with that."

Wolff said he received nothing but positive feedback from the youth national team coaching staff. He wore the No. 10 jersey and played centrally as a midfielder, something he hasn't been able to do much of with Austin FC given the Verde and Black's depth of midfield talent. "I've been playing midfielder for most of my career and it just feels good to be in the middle," Wolff said, adding that he'll happily play wherever on the pitch his coach asks him to. Of course, it probably helps when the coach knows you better than anyone on the planet.

"I've watched him play his whole life," Josh Wolff said after Owen's Q2 Stadium debut last month. "I'm proud of him regardless, I love him like I love all my kids … He's got to stay hungry, stay humble, and keep working. It's just the beginning of hopefully a long journey."

The next stop on that journey is Charlotte, North Carolina, where Austin FC will take on the only MLS franchise younger than ATXFC: Charlotte FC. Josh, Owen, and the rest of the Verde squad will look to hand the 2022 expansion club its first-ever loss on home turf.