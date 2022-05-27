The Verde Report: Opening the Books on Austin FC’s Salary Figures

Until further notice, Major League Soccer is a salary-capped league, meaning teams are limited in how much money they can spend on their rosters. Also until further notice, the league prefers not to tell you, the interested fan, anything about what your favorite team is spending or what your favorite player is making. Thankfully the MLS Players Association is much less secretive. It releases a biannual salary guide listing every MLS player's guaranteed compensation, so the world can see which clubs are getting the best value from their squad, and which ones are flushing money down the Gonzalo Higuaín toilet.

With the spring 2022 salary guide fresh off the presses, let's take a look at some notable nuggets from the Austin FC portion of the report. (Quick disclaimer: MLS clubs often warn that the numbers reflected in the MLSPA salary guide are incomplete, to which I reply, my DMs are open for more accurate figures! Please send at your leisure.)

Austin FC Ranks 13th in Total Spending

The Verde and Black currently sit second overall in the Supporters' Shield standings, despite being middle of the pack in total roster spending. The club's total wage bill of $13.75 million is barely two-thirds of the LA Galaxy's league-topping budget of $20.13 million. That's due almost entirely to the clubs' Designated Players, the three players per team whose wages don't count against the salary cap. All three of Austin's earn a combined $5.7 million, which is less than what Galaxy striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernández rakes in by himself.

Sebastián Driussi Leads the Way

The Argentine maestro is fittingly Austin FC's top earner at $2.3 million, which is currently looking like an absolute steal. Sebastián Driussi leads Major League Soccer in total goal contributions with eight goals and four assists and is well on his way to MVP consideration by season's end.

Best Value: Brad Stuver

On the other side of the spectrum is starting goalkeeper Brad Stuver, who at just $185,000 in total compensation is giving Austin FC the biggest bang for its buck in 2022. In addition to being a fan favorite, Stuver's role on the pitch and in the locker room is integral to the club's identity. The former career backup keeper is still playing on the initial contract he signed with Austin FC in 2021, which has him as the 35th highest-paid goalkeeper in MLS, behind even his backup, Andrew Tarbell.

Honorable mentions: Daniel Pereira ($102,000), Diego Fagúndez ($450,000)

Worst Value: Jhohan Romaña

It's hard to believe after Jhohan Romaña started more than half of Austin FC's games in 2021 that the Colombian center back has yet to log a single minute of action this season. Not only has he lost his starting place beside Julio Cascante to offseason signing Ruben Gabrielsen, but Romaña has also fallen behind rookie Kipp Keller on the depth chart for substitute opportunities. His guaranteed compensation of $440,000 puts him 10th on the roster in that regard, and so far that sum of cash has yet to see the field.

Honorable mentions: Rodney Redes ($412,500), Andrew Tarbell ($300,000)

Best Addition: Maxi Urruti

Several newcomers have made an immediate impact on Austin FC this season, including Gabrielsen, Ethan Finlay, and Felipe Martins. But the best acquisition of a busy winter offseason has thus far been striker Maxi Urruti. In addition to scoring four goals and chipping in one assist, Urruti has brought stability to Austin FC's most unstable position from last season. His friendship with fellow Argentine attacker Driussi has helped both to flourish through the first third of the 2022 season. His services are costing ATXFC $661,250 for the year.