Sports

The Verde Report: Austin FC Showing More Fight (Literally) in Club’s Second Season

Coach Wolff: “This group has more spine to it.”

By Eric Goodman, Fri., March 25, 2022


Austin FC captain Alex Ring leads a pregame huddle ahead of last weekend's match vs. the Seattle Sounders (Courtesy of Austin FC)

Through the first four games of Austin FC's sophomore year, it's hard to realistically imagine the Verde having had a better start to the season: two dominant – record-setting, even – victories against bad teams followed by a pair of hard-fought matches (one road loss and one home draw) against two of the league's best clubs, in which Austin FC was perhaps unlucky to come away with only 1 point total.

And yet, an awkward truth remains, which is that the club sits just 1 solitary point better in the MLS standings than it did through four matches (all on the road) last season, a season in which the Verde eventually lost 21 times. Given that reality, how big can the difference between the two iterations of Austin FC possibly be? The answer seems to have less to do with the play on the field – though that has been many levels better, especially in the 10-goal extravaganza across the first two matches of the season – and more to do with the intangibles.

"Togetherness." "Character." "Maturity." Those words and others like them are popping up left and right during press conferences with coach Josh Wolff and select players. That was hardly the case a year ago at any point, let alone just a month into the season.

Those sentiments were especially present after the club's latest result, a 1-1 draw at home with the Seattle Sounders in which Austin FC went down a goal but fought back to capture the draw and nearly more. Coming back when conceding first is something the Verde did just twice last season (resulting in one eventual win and one eventual loss). For Wolff, who calls it like he sees it probably more than he's given credit for, the basis of the comeback was simple: "This group has more spine to it. It has more character."

Wolff also pointed to a big difference in the atmosphere at training sessions this season compared to last. "We had some dustups in training, so you know you're in a good place when your guys are fighting and competing in training, and there's some little bit of fights going on, and that's a sign of a good team. We lost 20 games last year, there wasn't a dustup."

Fault Wolff as much as you like for the club lacking fight a year ago. He was the coach then, too. But also know that the expansion squad he helmed in 2021 lacked anything close to the experience, both individually and as a group, of this year's squad, and had only a fraction of the talent. Dani Pereira might be the best example. The player who last year was fresh out of college and getting exposed at times by some MLS veterans now looks mature beyond his years in midfield and has so far held top signing Jhojan Valencia out of the starting lineup.

Despite plenty of fair criticism of Wolff for leaving club stalwart Diego Fagúndez on the bench to begin Sunday's match, the move worked exactly as intended: One of the club's feistiest attackers came on as a substitute in the second half and tied the game with a goal.

"Last year I think it was hard, when we were going down a man or down a goal, our mindset maybe wasn't the same as this year," Fagúndez said. "You can tell we're a group [that is] united, everybody fights for each other. So we knew that we could come back."

Fighting for each other. Fighting with each other. Either way, it's working for Austin FC, which now has the weekend off before a trip to face budding rivals San Jose Earthquakes on April 2.

Read more Austin FC coverage at austinchronicle.com/austin-fc.
More The Verde Report columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More The Verde Report
The Verde Report: Austin FC Makes SXSW Rounds Ahead of Marquee Match Against Seattle Sounders
The Verde Report: Austin FC Makes SXSW Rounds Ahead of Marquee Match Against Seattle Sounders
On The Call Up podcast, Claudio Reyna cheers ATXFC fanbase

Eric Goodman, March 18, 2022

The Verde Report: Austin FC’s xVERDE Competes in eMLS Cup at SXSW
The Verde Report: Austin FC’s xVERDE Competes in eMLS Cup at SXSW
John Bitsoe Garcia enters esports arena as the 11th seed

Eric Goodman, March 11, 2022

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin FC, The Verde Report, Diego Fagúndez, Josh Wolff, Dani Pereira

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Kydd Jones Comedy Jam w/ Kydd Jones, Yadin Kol, DJ ulovei
Antone's Nightclub
A Song for Cesar
at Violet Crown Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Eric Goodman's Austin FC column, other soccer news

Behind the scenes at The Austin Chronicle
Copyright © 1981-2022 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  