Soccer Watch

The summer of international soccer continues: The championship finals of both Euro 2020 and Copa América are this weekend, and the Gold Cup is already underway, with Mexico and the U.S. opening group play Saturday and Sunday evenings, right after the championship finals in Brazil and England.

Euro 2020: Italy-England is the final this tournament deserved: Italy has looked like the best team here, despite being stretched to the limit by Belgium and Spain, the two next best; while England has rounded into devastating form while cruising through the weak half of the bracket, and gets to host the final at their home, Wembley Stadium in London, newly opened to full capacity. Should be a good one.

Copa América: Brazil-Argentina in the final seemed inevitable, even though it took PKs for Leo Messi and crew to sneak by a typically mercurial Colombia in the semis. This could be Messi's last real shot at a major international trophy that has eluded him.

Gold Cup: The U.S. and Mexico will be favored to advance to the final, and while there's a long way to go before we get there, neither should be much troubled by their opening round groups: Trinidad & Tobago, Curaçao, and El Salvador for Mexico; Haiti, Martinique, and Canada for the U.S.

Here's the TV schedule for the next week, with all games on Fox, FS1, and FS2, except the Euro final on ESPN.

Sat., July 10, 7pm: Copa América: Brazil-Argentina

4pm: El Salvador vs. Curaçao

9pm: Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Sun., July 11, 2pm: Euro 2020: Italy-England

5:30pm: Canada vs. Martinique

7:30pm: USA vs. Haiti

Mon., July 12, 6:30pm: Jamaica vs. Suriname

8pm: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe

Tue., July 13, 6pm: Qatar vs. Panama

8pm: Honduras vs. Grenada

Wed., July 14, 6:30pm: Trinidad vs. El Salvador

8:30pm: Curaçao vs. Mexico

Thu., July 15, 6:30pm: Haiti vs. Canada

8:30pm: Martinique vs. USA