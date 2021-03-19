Soccer Watch

Sports

Austin FC's Žan Kolmani will represent Slovenia at this month's European U-21 Championships

And So It Begins

Austin FC plays its very first game this Friday, March 19 – a preseason scrimmage against OKC Energy of the second­ division USL. I would've said "exhibition game," except it's closed to all spectators, as will be the March 25 game against Louisville City, another USL club who just bumped off the MLS's Cincinnati last weekend... One of AFC's newest signings, left back Zan Kolmanič, won't be with the squad this week; he's been called up to play for the Sloven­ian national team in the European U-21 Champ­ion­ships, which Slovenia is co-hosting... The Austin Bold open their preseason this week as well, with trips to play the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, and then FC Dallas on Wednesday, leading up to a USL regular season opening date around May 1.

