Soccer Watch

A Big Week for Austin FC

• New players, headlined by the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft, Virginia Tech's Daniel Pereira (apologies for my prognostication last week).

• Plus Kekuta Manneh! Free agency provides a homecoming for this former Lake Travis High and Austin Aztex phenom.

• Q2 Stadium is what we now shall call the nearly finished edifice on McKalla Place.

• MLS season dates are now set: Opening day is April 3, running through Nov. 7, with playoffs Nov. 19-Dec. 11. Schedule TBA.

• 14 new employees have been hired recently, bringing the operation up to 87 full-time staff.

• The Legends Jersey, the latest merch reveal, is on tour in the Verde Van (see locations at www.thelegendsjersey.com).

As you see, that's just the headlines. For lots more on Austin FC here.