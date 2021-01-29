Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 29, 2021


The Legends Jersey (Courtesy of Austin FC)

A Big Week for Austin FC

• New players, headlined by the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft, Virginia Tech's Daniel Pereira (apologies for my prognostication last week).

• Plus Kekuta Manneh! Free agency provides a homecoming for this former Lake Travis High and Austin Aztex phenom.

• Q2 Stadium is what we now shall call the nearly finished edifice on McKalla Place.

• MLS season dates are now set: Opening day is April 3, running through Nov. 7, with playoffs Nov. 19-Dec. 11. Schedule TBA.

• 14 new employees have been hired recently, bringing the operation up to 87 full-time staff.

• The Legends Jersey, the latest merch reveal, is on tour in the Verde Van (see locations at www.thelegendsjersey.com).

For lots more on Austin FC here.

More Soccer Watch columns

