Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 8, 2021

“It’s time to go to work. Alright, alright, alright.” Matt Besler is the latest player on his way to Austin FC.
“It’s time to go to work. Alright, alright, alright.” Matt Besler is the latest player on his way to Austin FC. (Courtesy of Austin FC)

Alright, Alright, Alright

It's been another big week for Austin FC, with two big-name free agent signings in as many days. First came midfielder Diego Fagúndez, who's just 25 but has 10 years of MLS experience – all of it at the New England Revolution, where he debuted at 15 after growing up nearby. He became the youngest MLS free agent signing ever when his deal was announced Tuesday. The next day, the team announced defender Matt Besler, World Cup veteran and longtime captain of Sporting Kansas City, where he remains well-beloved despite seeing his playing time limited this past season. Both players gushed about their moves and the chance at getting in on the ground floor of what AFC is building here; Besler backed that up with a video shout-out to AFC and its co-owner Matthew McConaughey, posted on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Liverpudlians everywhere – from Merseyside to B.D. Riley's at Mueller – were saddened this week by the death of Gerry Marsden of Gerry & the Pacemakers, whose cover of the song "You'll Never Walk Alone" became a huge hit and the eternal anthem of Liverpool FC. And if you've ever heard 53,394 fans belt it out at Anfield, you understand what they're feeling.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

TODAY'S EVENTS
87th Texas Legislature Opening Day
Texas State Capitol
Are the Straights Okay?
at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2021 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  