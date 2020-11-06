Soccer Watch

Sunday is MLS Decision Day, but like everyone else these days, the league has had to make some adjustments to get here. Two more games were called off last Sunday due to COVID-19 outbreaks, and with a number of teams now unable to fit in enough makeup games, the league announced that the final standings will be counted by points per match, rather than total points – vaulting Colorado, who's been hit the hardest by infections, up into playoff position with, again, just one game to go and a lot of playoff spots still up for grabs. All 26 teams will be in action at 2:30 and 5:30pm on various ESPN channels. Playoffs start Nov. 20, COVID-19 willing.

Down in the USL, the second division where the Austin Bold toil, the season ended with a whimper this week as the USL Championship Final between the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Phoenix Rising was canceled because of another COVID-19 outbreak, just two days after the USL League One Final was canceled for the same reason.

The Texas Longhorns' senior goalkeeper Savannah Madden posted a 10-save shutout and started the play that led to the winning goal in her final home game, as the Horns beat Baylor 1-0 to pull to 4-4 on the year, with one game left to play at Texas Tech this Friday, Nov. 6.

Footgolf! Still some spots left to play in the Austin Soccer Foundation's fourth annual Fall Footgolf Tournament, this Sunday, Nov. 8, 7:30am-noon at Harvey Penick Golf Campus, 5501 Ed Bluestein. It's $40 per person at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org, supporting a great service organization in a socially distanced setting.