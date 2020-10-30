Soccer Watch: Footgolf!

Reserve a spot now for the Austin Soccer Founda­tion's fourth annual Footgolf Tournament, coming up next Sunday, Nov. 9. If you haven't played, it's a blast – kick a soccer ball around a golf course, into oversized holes – and a sport well-suited for social distancing. And the tournament supports ASF's work providing scholarships and support for player, referee, and field development, with a focus on economically disadvantaged communities. Register as an individual or two-person team; they're especially looking for supporters' groups to compete on behalf of their teams. It's $35 per person, with a $5 discount through October, at www.austinsoccerfoundation.org.

The Texas Longhorns have their strangest Senior Night, in this strangest of seasons, hosting the Baylor Bears at 7pm Friday, Oct. 30; say farewell to Haley Berg, Nicole Curry, Savannah Madden, Peyton McGee, and Emily Strouphauer as they chase their fourth winning season in a row.

I wrote too soon last week regarding the big teams' dominance in the European Champ­ions League group stage – upstarts Shakhtar Donetsk (based in the capital of the unrecognized Donetsk People's Republic in Ukraine) stunned Real Madrid on the road last Wednesday, 3-2. No such surprises this week, as all four English teams won easily, by a combined scoreline of 14-0. Game day three in the compressed schedule is this coming Tue.-Wed., Nov. 3-4 – streaming on pay channel CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBS Sports Network.