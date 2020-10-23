Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 23, 2020


Haley Berg waits during a timeout (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

Major League Soccer is down to its last few weeks – the regular season ends Nov. 8, a month later than originally scheduled, and in time for the international break Nov. 8-20 – but they still haven't figured out what to do about the Colorado Rapids, who've been shut down by a persistent coronavirus outbreak and have seven makeup games to be rescheduled. Playoffs start Nov. 20, COVID-19 willing.

The European Champions League group stage started this week with no real surprises and near-complete dominance by the big five leagues (England, Spain, Germany, Italy, France). Game day two of six is this coming Tue.-Wed., Oct. 27-28 – streaming on pay channel CBS All Access, with additional coverage on CBS Sports Network.

The Texas Longhorns try to extend a two-game winning streak, playing at Oklahoma State Friday, Oct. 23, at 6pm, nationally televised on ESPNU. The Horns are coming off a 1-0 win at Iowa State, with senior Haley Berg getting the winner on a direct free kick early in the second half – her fourth straight game with a goal or assist.

