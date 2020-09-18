Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 18, 2020


The voice of Austin FC (courtesy of Austin FC)

If you're a soccer fan, you know Adrian Healey's voice. Maybe you don't recognize the name, but you've listened to his play-by-play commentary, perhaps during his eight seasons as ESPN's lead MLS announcer, or from one of the five Champions League finals he's done, or one of his five World Cup Finals (men and women). No? How about the three Euro Championships? Copa América? Olympics? He's done them all; just think for a moment and you'll recall his calm, dulcet Wiltshire accent. And you're going to be hearing him a lot more often starting next year, because Austin FC just named Healey their executive director of broad­cast and content – and thus the English-language voice of the team's televised matches. Yet another top-shelf hire for the club as they roll toward their inaugural season, kicking off in barely six months.

Tough week for the locals last week, though in different ways. The UT Longhorns opened their shortened season Friday night by largely outplaying the visiting Kansas Jayhawks – more possession, more shots, more corner kicks – but no goals, while Kansas got one on a late breakaway and an unfortunate muff by UT senior goalie Savannah Madden. Just three more home games, including archrival Oklahoma next Friday, Sept. 25, at 7pm. ... But at least the Horns got to play; the Austin Bold were on their way down to the Rio Grande Valley when word came that someone in the RGV Toros organization had tested positive for COVID-19, and the game was postponed indefinitely. With just five games left in the regular season and the Bold locked in a tight playoff race, that makeup game looms large. The Bold are at I-35 rival San Antonio as we go to press Wednesday evening; then their next-to-last home game of the season is Tuesday, Sept. 22, hosting Kansas City at 8pm. Fans are now allowed, and the first 500 get a free Bold scarf; all games are also shown on ESPN+.

The USL confirmed their playoff schedule this week: a 16-team single-elimination bracket, with play starting Oct. 8.

