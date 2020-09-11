Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 11, 2020


UT soccer is back! (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

The UT Longhorns kick off their 2020 Big 12 Conference-only season this Friday, Sept. 11, hosting Kansas, who won the Big 12 Conference Tournament last year. There's a whole new set of match-day protocols, of course, but free admission, plenty of room for social distancing, and beer and wine at happy hour prices all match, all season long. So, that sounds pretty consumer-friendly. On the other hand, see "UT Won't Notify Entire Dorm of Positive COVID-19 Case."

The Austin Bold got a couple of come-from-behind draws against FC Tulsa this week, keeping the two locked in a tie for the division's second playoff spot, with just five games to go in this strangest of USL seasons. The Bold's lone goal Saturday was also the first goal as a pro for 19-year-old homegrown product Roberto Avila, who played for Austin Texans and Lonestar FC; the Bold have been very high on him since signing him over a year ago. Next up: two jaunts down I-35, at Rio Grande Valley Saturday, and San Antonio Wednesday, Sept. 16 (both available live at 8pm on ESPN+).

Play has restarted pretty much all across Europe, with England, Spain, and Netherlands among the last to restart this coming weekend. There are myriad games on NBC, NBCSN, and Peacock(?), kicking off with a London derby – Arsenal against newly promoted Fulham – at 6:30am Saturday on NBCSN.

