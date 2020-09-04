Soccer Watch

The Donald Trump "It's All About Me" award goes to Real Salt Lake's billionaire owner Dell Loy Hansen, who last week went on a radio station that he also owns to whine about his players joining with other teams and sports leagues in a play stoppage to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. He called the stoppage (not the shooting) "a moment of sadness. It's like somebody stabbed you and you're trying to figure out a way to pull the knife out and move forward. That's what it feels like. The disrespect is profound to me personally." By Sunday, after other stories of his racist behavior surfaced, Hansen had basically been forced out of the sport – announcing that he'll sell RSL, as well as his USL and NWSL franchises in the city, and resign from the Utah Sports Commission.

The Austin Bold host FC Tulsa for two games this week that could pretty much decide which team makes the playoffs. With seven games to go in the season, they're in a virtual tie for second place, behind San Antonio but comfortably ahead of everyone else. The games are Sat., Sept 5, and Tue., Sept 8, at 8pm; still no fans allowed but shown live on ESPN+. The Bold are coming off an undefeated five-game road stretch over the last month, with forward Billy Forbes on a three-game scoring streak.

Austin FC announced Tuesday that recently signed Designated Player Cecilio Domínguez will play on loan through December for Club Guaraní in his hometown of Asunción, Paraguay, where he'll join Rodney Redes, Austin FC's first signing. "Having him and Rodney Redes competing for the same club ahead of their move to Austin in 2021 is excellent," said Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna in a press release. "There are many benefits to this loan agreement, but obviously, it means Cecilio and Rodney will be able to start learning each other's games, as well as maintaining match fitness before joining Austin FC in January 2021."