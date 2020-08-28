Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 28, 2020


Pipe Dream by the Chronicle Art Staff

A New Face in Town

Austin FC has signed their first-ever designated player: 26-year-old Paraguayan forward Cecilio Domínguez, will join via transfer from one of Argentina's "Big Five" clubs, Independiente. He joins countryman Rodney Redes, Austin FC's first signing in July. He'll be on loan, perhaps in Liga MX, for the remainder of 2020 before joining Austin FC in 2021. A solid start... Then another player became available Tuesday, as Lionel Messi announced he wants to leave Barcelona. The asking price of close to a billion dollars might not be in line with what Austin FC is trying to build, but it would be a good look, right?

The Austin Bold are playing at Colorado Springs as we go to press Wednesday evening, and at OKC on Sunday (live on ESPN+); the next home games are a pair Sept. 5 & 8 against Tulsa that will go a long way to deciding which of those two make the playoffs... Down the road, San Antonio FC just announced that they'll allow a limited number of season ticket holders attend games at Toyota Field.

UT just announced their 2020 Big 12 Conference-only fall schedule. The Horns will play once a week, all on Fridays, starting Sept. 11 by hosting defending Big 12 Tournament champion Kansas. There'll be only four home games and no post-season tournaments, as the NCAA has canceled all fall sports championships, with NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline telling CNN: "Right now, if testing stays as it is, there's no way we can go forward with sports ... We're not in a place today where we could safely play sports," and NCAA medical adviser Dr. Colleen Kraft adding that "I do predict, because we've already been seeing it in those sports that have been very diligent, that there will be transmission and they will have to stop their games." So, go Horns!

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 21, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Aug. 14, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Vortex: Hunger
Art Heals Festival
at Online
QueerTowne's Queerantine
at Online
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  