Soccer Watch

The Austin Bold got two goals and an assist from defender Ismaila Jome on Saturday, in posting their first win since the USL season restart, a 4-1 pasting of last-place Rio Grande Valley. They go on the road now for five games in 16 days, starting at 8pm this Saturday at I-35 rival San Antonio – then Tulsa, RGV, and OKC in rapid succession (Aug. 19, 22, 30). And even on the road, all games are available live on ESPN+...

The Portland Timbers won the MLS Is Back Tournament Tuesday night; Wednesday night the MLS regular season resumed in home markets, with Nashville at FC Dallas. Those were the two teams removed from the Orlando bubble after COVID-19 outbreaks; they have to play three extra games to catch up with the others, who will play 18 games in 80 days between Aug. 20 and Nov. 8 in their home stadiums, possibly with fans in attendance in some markets.

The 2019-20 European Champ­ions League quarter­finals wrap up this Thu.-Sat., Aug. 13-15, 2pm each day on Spanish-language stations and streaming. Semifinals are next Tue.-Wed., Aug. 18-19, also 2pm; all games are being played in Lisbon. Atlético Madrid, playing today, will be short a couple of players, who had to stay home after positive COVID-19 tests; their women's team, which is also in the Champions League quarterfinals, has had to shut down training after four of its players tested positive on Tuesday.