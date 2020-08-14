Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Aug. 14, 2020
The Austin Bold got two goals and an assist from defender Ismaila Jome on Saturday, in posting their first win since the USL season restart, a 4-1 pasting of last-place Rio Grande Valley. They go on the road now for five games in 16 days, starting at 8pm this Saturday at I-35 rival San Antonio – then Tulsa, RGV, and OKC in rapid succession (Aug. 19, 22, 30). And even on the road, all games are available live on ESPN+...
The Portland Timbers won the MLS Is Back Tournament Tuesday night; Wednesday night the MLS regular season resumed in home markets, with Nashville at FC Dallas. Those were the two teams removed from the Orlando bubble after COVID-19 outbreaks; they have to play three extra games to catch up with the others, who will play 18 games in 80 days between Aug. 20 and Nov. 8 in their home stadiums, possibly with fans in attendance in some markets.
The 2019-20 European Champions League quarterfinals wrap up this Thu.-Sat., Aug. 13-15, 2pm each day on Spanish-language stations and streaming. Semifinals are next Tue.-Wed., Aug. 18-19, also 2pm; all games are being played in Lisbon. Atlético Madrid, playing today, will be short a couple of players, who had to stay home after positive COVID-19 tests; their women's team, which is also in the Champions League quarterfinals, has had to shut down training after four of its players tested positive on Tuesday.