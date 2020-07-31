Soccer Watch

Bold Next Moves

With both of last week's games postponed and two more players reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 since then, the Austin Bold will try to get their season restarted this Saturday, Aug. 1, hosting their I-35 rival, San Antonio FC, at 8pm. Though it seems like the Bold are one bad test from having their season aborted, I'm sure it'll be a great feeling to put those worries aside and get out on the field again. Still no fans allowed, but still available on ESPN+ and perhaps also on KBVO, which recently announced a deal to broadcast all home and away games this season.

The MLS Is Back Tournament quarterfinals start tonight, Thu., July 30, with Philadelphia against Sporting KC at 7pm on ESPN, and three more games Fri.-Sat., July 31-Aug. 1; semifinals are Wed.-Thu., Aug. 5-6, with the final Aug. 11. LAFC looks like the decided favorite in a tournament that's been far more successful than many expected. Speaking of which...

Congrats to the Houston Dash, who surprised just about everyone by winning the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday. They had never made the playoffs in their six seasons, had no U.S. national team players on the roster, and were picked to finish last in the eight-team field... Also to Aston Villa, who escaped relegation on the last day of the English Premier League season... And with European domestic seasons finally ending, it's time to finish the 2019-20 Champions League, which resumes with four round of 16 games next Fri.-Sat., Aug. 7-8.