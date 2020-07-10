Austin Bike Shops Face Uphill Climb

The scene in many Austin neighborhoods this spring appeared idyllic: sunny blue skies, breezy temperate warmth, and a steady stream of bicycle traffic navigating our streets and bike lanes.

The reality, of course, is that these were the early days of a restless city itching for any excuse to be out-and-about during a pandemic. Whether stir-crazy or anxious to stay active while gyms limited capacity, more Austinites than ever turned to bicycles for their daily dose of outdoor recreation during the COVID-19 outbreak. In the weeks since, Austin's community of avid cyclists abruptly found its usual routes flooded with casual riders.

With unprecedented demand for new inventory, parts, and repairs during the pandemic, local shops are struggling to keep up.

In hindsight, I was fortunate to score someone's long-untouched bike via Facebook Marketplace early in the days of social distancing. Although I had been vaguely aware that there was a bike store attached to a Downtown coffee shop I occasionally visited in pre-quarantine days, it was a leaky front tire in my new-to-me ride that led to a visit to Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop for the first time (that didn't revolve solely around a cup of coffee). In the ensuing days, more locals rediscovered the forgotten bicycle rusting away in their garage, while countless others descended upon the nearest shop to buy a new ride. The combination of both scenarios over these last few months swiftly inundated bicycle repair shops in Austin, with no clear end in sight. "Through-the-roof busy," confirms Daniel Curtin, who heads community development at Mellow Johnny's. "This is demand like we've never seen."

If you're a prospective shopper, good luck even finding a bike to begin with. From the standard, entry-level bike that would typically be found at any regular Target, to the intimidating and expensive "fixie" that you won't touch because you don't know what "fixed-gear" actually means, stores across town have seen most of their inventory fly off shelves. Lately, Curtin says many first-time Mellow Johnny's patrons arrive at the store with a well-researched bike choice readily in mind, but ultimately end up walking out the door with a completely different type or model because it was the only available option.

The widespread bike shortage has been a perfect storm, says Curtin – one that began with import tariffs levied before the start of the pandemic, which prompted suppliers to reduce their orders of 2020 models by an estimated 20-30%, compared to previous years. The subsequent quarantine-fueled spike in demand also struck right in the middle of manufacturers' transition between model years, leaving bike shops stuck in a drought until suppliers deliver the latest 2021 models.

AJ Camp, who owns both branches of the Peddler Bicycle Shop, has found himself in a constant race to pre-order new bikes (regardless of brand, type, or model) sight unseen from suppliers when they become available. At this stage, most bike shops like his can't afford to be picky with their selections, and Camp would simply prefer to have any and all inventory available on his shelves as soon as possible. "Customers come in like, 'What do you mean you don't have bikes?'" he says. "Bicycles are sold out worldwide."

While that particular shortage might be the most obvious concern for shops like the Peddler, scarcity is also affecting the specialized parts and components that facilitate the other big driver of their business: service and repairs. The timing, frankly, couldn't be worse. Whether it's the returning riders hauling out their rusty 10-speed from the mid-Nineties, me cluelessly replacing the brittle rubber on my knockoff Craigslist bike, or proud new owners looking to optimize and accessorize, virtually all shops are struggling to keep up with a seemingly endless queue of repair work. The Chronicle's attempts to reach a half-dozen other local shops by phone were either met with a hurried, "Can't talk right now, we're slammed," or voicemail messages citing extended turnaround times.

The increased business is certainly welcome, Camp and Curtin agree, but swift changes to their business models have been necessary to accommodate the demand throughout the pandemic. Reduced daytime business hours have allowed the repair teams to use their newly available afterhours to keep up with the unprecedented volume of work. Mellow Johnny's even closes its doors to the public on Tuesdays, so that service staff can devote an uninterrupted day to handle the onslaught.

Even if service departments across town manage to keep their heads above water with the increased workload, Camp is still concerned about the strained supply chain and has consulted with other local shop owners to source increasingly sparse repair parts. As with fully assembled, ready-to-go bikes, the clamber for items like replacement tubes and derailleurs (whatever those are) extends far beyond Austin, and has skyrocketed on a global scale. "Some of the shops in town are definitely working together," Camp explains. "So that's kind of nice, that we've at least got friendships [and] we're working together."

Regardless of the logistical challenges presented, it's clear that this collective-minded attitude extends to the influx of riders wandering into a place like Mellow Johnny's. "Yeah, we want our regulars to be regular still, and we want our business to grow obviously, but new cyclists becoming avid cyclists is the number-one priority," says Curtin, who speculates that Austin's renewed interest in cycling could increase community support for expanded bicycle infrastructure.

Indeed, the city of Austin recently announced plans to temporarily convert a substantial portion of Congress Avenue (extending from Riverside Drive to the Capitol) into larger bike lanes to accommodate social distancing in the coming weeks. The city's announcement also hints that the project may be the first transitional step toward a more permanent installation to facilitate multimodal transport, and ultimately, Curtin hopes this newfound enthusiasm for cycling continues to grow beyond the end of quarantine.