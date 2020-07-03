Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., July 3, 2020

Soccer Watch

The USL Championship announced their restart plans July 26: a 16-game season, with teams split into geographical groups to reduce travel. The Austin Bold is drawn into the five-team Western Conference Group D, along with San Antonio, Rio Grande Valley, OKC, and Tulsa, with play to restart July 11, and a full schedule to be released any day now.

Austin FC supporters' section season tickets went on sale this week, priced at $475 apiece; if you had a reservation, you should have received info via email. Seats in the rest of the stadium should follow shortly... Also this week, AFC announced their 2020 Academy rosters, a U-15 team mostly graduated up from last year's U-14 squad, plus a new crop of U-14s and a new U-13 squad. See more info at www.austinfc.com.

The proposed UWS National Cup that was to take place later next week in Round Rock has been canceled, the host Austin Elite announced last week, though the women's second division pro-am team will still try to put together some local games.

The first round of the National Women's Soccer League abbreviated season is in the books, with three-time defending champs NC Courage beating the Portland Thorns last Saturday to establish themselves as early favorites. Most of the first-day headlines noted that almost all of the players knelt during the national anthem, while a couple broke down in tears, and a couple stood, while all wearing Black Lives Matter shirts. The tourney continues through July 26 in Salt Lake City; see www.nwslsoccer.com for more... The men's MLS Is Back Tournament kicks off Wednesday, July 8, as all 26 teams should now be inside the Disney World bubble in Orlando, trying to work around a number of positive COVID tests.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, June 26, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, June 19, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Disclosure
Online
Launderette: Lobster and Friends at Launderette
Virtual Hideout: Put Your Lips Together and Blow
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  