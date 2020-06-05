Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., June 5, 2020

United as One: DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United
"United as One": DeAndre Yedlin's Newcastle United

The Whole World Is Watching

Even as soccer leagues in Europe and the U.S. make their plans to restart, attention shifted this week to the murder of George Floyd, with a number of players and teams of various nationalities displaying solidarity with statements and on-field gestures. At least two players were yellow-carded for displaying homemade "Justice for George Floyd" undershirts, prompting both FIFA and the German federation to call for an exception in this case to the rule prohibiting "any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images" on equipment.

"The victims of racism need all of us to show solidarity," said German federation President Fritz Keller in a statement. "I can completely understand the actions from the weekend. Nobody can be indifferent to what happened in the United States."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino chimed in: "For the avoidance of doubt, in a FIFA competition the recent demonstrations of players in Bundesliga matches would deserve an applause and not a punishment. We all must say no to racism and any form of discrimination. We all must say no to violence. Any form of violence."

You know things are really bad when FIFA is holding the moral high ground on you.

