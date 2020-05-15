Sports

Soccer Watch: Live Major League Sports Are Back!

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 15, 2020

Soccer Watch: Live Major League Sports Are Back!

The German Bundesliga is back this weekend, with six of the nine games showing live on Fox networks. Looking for a rooting interest? Get up early on Saturday to see two of the best young players in the U.S. and one of the world's great derby matchups: the Revierderby showdown between crosstown rivals Schalke (Weston McKennie) and Borussia Dortmund (17-year-old Giovanni Reyna, who happens to be the son of Austin FC sporting director Claudio Reyna). If you want to get a feel for what an intense rivalry game behind closed doors is going to feel like, this will do it. The full schedule:

Sat., May 16: Dortmund-Schalke, Leipzig-Freiburg (8:30am, FS1&2); Frankfurt-Mönchengladbach (11:30am, FS1).

Sun., May 17: Cologne-Mainz (8:30am, FS1); Union Berlin-Bayern Munich (11am, FS1).

Mon., May 18: Werder Bremen-Bayer Leverkusen (1:30pm, FS2).

Soccer Watch: Live Major League Sports Are Back!

And more to come: In all, at least 15 European national leagues have announced return dates, ranging up to July 1 for Finland. This week, the UK government declared that the English Premier League might be able to resume its season June 1, and the president of Spain's La Liga announced that they hope to resume June 12. UEFA, European soccer's governing body, has set a May 25 deadline for leagues to declare their return plans, and leagues in France, the Netherlands, and Belgium have canceled the rest of their seasons.

Soccer Watch: Live Major League Sports Are Back!

Major League Soccer may be back as well: According to plans leaked this week in The Washington Post and The Athletic, MLS intends to resume its season by bringing all 26 teams, coaches, and staff to the Disney-owned ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, where they would be essentially quarantined for two months, including perhaps five weeks of tournament-style games starting June 22. No one was willing to go on the record for either story, but multiple sources confirmed that teams are supposed to be in Orlando by June 1, and there's already considerable pushback regarding the short period for training and the fact that no family members would be allowed to travel with the teams. The plan also presumes, among other things, that there are enough COVID-19 tests available to cover an estimated 1,000 people from MLS and its teams, plus venue, hotel, broadcast, and other support staff, all being tested at least twice a week. So, we'll see.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, May 8, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, May 1, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Eric Tessmer
Virtual Lizzy Caroloke
at Online
Graham Reynolds Teaches You How to Make Music
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  