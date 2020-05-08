Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., May 8, 2020


Courtesy of unitedcharity.de

Live Soccer! Coming to Your TV Soon!

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday cleared the way for the German Bundesliga to resume play this month – as soon as next Friday, May 15, if the league so decides – which will make them the first major sports league in Europe to restart. Some 1,724 coronavirus tests were conducted last week on players and staff at all 36 first and second division teams, and 10 came back positive, triggering a round of isolation and contact tracing protocols and further testing. As I wrote last week, the geisterspiele (or "ghost games") will be played behind closed doors, with exactly 332 people in and around the stadium, including players, officials, TV crews, and stadium/security staff. Watch Fox Sports listings for details as they become available. Elsewhere, France, Belgium, and Holland have canceled their seasons, while Italy, Spain, and England are still hoping to return in June.

Men's soccer is one of six St. Edward's athletic programs under the gun to do multimillion-dollar fundraising by the end of this month if they want to avoid cancellation. The private university announced the cost-saving move last month – to bring the number of varsity sports down to the minimum 10 allowed for an NCAA Div. II school – but then opened the door a crack for any program that could raise enough money to fund themselves for five years, and set up an endowment to make that funding permanent. For men's soccer that would run to at least $20 million; no one is optimistic. That would leave Div. III Southwestern and Concord­ia as the only NCAA men's programs in the Austin area. (Huston-Tillotson plays in the NAIA.)

The U.S. women lost most of their equal pay lawsuit against U.S. Soccer on Friday, as a U.S. district court judge dismissed most of their claims on summary judgment – finding that the WNT "made more money than the MNT per game" and that the collective bargaining agreement the women reached in 2017 contained benefits the men didn't have in theirs. Still alive are claims under the Civil Rights Act regarding disparity in hotel and travel accommodations, and medical and training support staff. The women will appeal the ruling, but the ­consensus opinion seems to be that they overreached on their initial claims.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, May 1, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, April 10, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Online at the Outpost presents John Doe
Virtual Vortex: Creative Community Development
Big Medium: Coffee Chats
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  