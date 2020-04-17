Sports

Soccer Watch: When Will There Be Soccer Again?

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., April 17, 2020

In Europe, UEFA will host talks April 23 via video link – after conferring with all 55 national federations, plus clubs, leagues, and player unions – in trying to find a way to complete national league and cup competitions, and then possibly the Champions League and Europa League, both of which were halted during the round of 16 in March. A best-case scenario calls for domestic games to continue into July and August, with the international cups possibly following. With that discussion pending, Belgium's federation has put off their plan to cancel the rest of their season. Of the big leagues, Germany's Bundesliga is closest to returning to action with players training and talk of games resuming in May without fans.

Meanwhile, MLS commissioner Don Garber told ESPN this week that MLS is looking at ­various plans, "from tournament formats and neutral locations, ultimately playing an abridged regular season, but doing everything to get as many games" as possible – likely behind closed doors as "MLS Studio" games, and possibly "further into the winter ... we're going to have to push this season as far as we can so that we can crown a champion in 2020."

On Wednesday, MLS followed up with a statement acknowledging that restarting in mid-May "is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities. Our goal remains to play as many games as possible, and while we currently have enough dates to play the entire season, we recognize at this time that it may become difficult to do so."

