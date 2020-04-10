Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., April 10, 2020


The future Austin FC stadium at McKalla Place, the day before Austin’s ban on construction was overruled by Gov. Abbott (Photo by David Brendan Hall)

A couple of months ago, no one would’ve expected that Belgium’s Pro League would be at the epicenter of the soccer world, but here we are. When the Pro League’s general assembly meets next Wednesday, April 15, they’re expected to officially call an end to the 2019-20 season, with Club Brugge declared champion. And that could start a chain reaction of cancellations across the continent – which is something UEFA, the sport’s ruling body in Europe, is desperate to avoid if at all possible, with all the major championships left hanging, including the European Champions League, and an estimated $6 billion left on the table. UEFA has responded by threatening to ban Belgian teams from all international competitions if they don’t agree to finish their seasons, which could in turn bankrupt several of the clubs and perhaps the league. And that’s where we stand at press time; more next week.

Here in Austin, construction has been shut down by the city government, then reopened by the governor, since my last column – and at press time, work is back underway at Austin FC’s McKalla Place stadium, albeit under the social distancing and other safety precautions that are required of all “essential workers.” Today, in fact, workers there and elsewhere will observe a national Stand Down for Safety event, a nationwide initiative of the Association of General Contractors “to ensure workers at every construction site understand how to keep themselves, each other and their work sites safe from the spread of COVID-19,” according to a release from the City of Austin Development Services Department.

Elsewhere, Real Salt Lake this week became the first MLS club to lay off and furlough employees, adding that “it will re-staff accordingly” after league play resumes.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, March 27, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, March 13, 2020

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Virtual Vortex: Privacy Settings
Virtual Kiki
at Zoom
Virtual Hideout: Pgraph
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

New recipes and food news delivered Mondays

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  