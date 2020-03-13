Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., March 13, 2020


André Lima celebrates with fans after scoring the Austin Bold's first goal of 2020. (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

A Bold Start: Austin Bold FC got off to a solid start on their second season in the USL Championship, with a 1-0 win over New Mexico United, courtesy of an André Lima penalty kick, and a stifling defense. After a trip to LA Galaxy II this week, the Bold are back at Bold Stadium March 21 hosting Reno 1868. Get season and single-game tickets, as well as other packages, at www.austinboldfc.com.

Covid-19 update: After a few weeks of disruptions overseas, the coronavirus outbreak caused its first soccer victim this week, as the San Jose Earthquakes (along with the NHL's Sharks) announced that they'll comply with a local ban on large gatherings, and games will be rescheduled, or more likely played behind closed doors. Both the NHL and NBA are contemplating playoffs with no fans. Over in Europe, Champions League Round of 16 games went on as scheduled this week (with two of the four games played in empty stadiums), but future rounds are in doubt. Games in France and Spain are all behind closed doors as well for the next month; all sporting events in Italy are suspended, and England had its first suspension Wednesday, with Arsenal players quarantined after contact with Olympiakos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, who's tested positive. With most all the domestic leagues contemplating suspensions or postponements, count the Euro 2020 Championships among the major world events that may not take place this year.

