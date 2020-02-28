Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 28, 2020

Five MLS clubs each have the home field advantage for the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 this week. Atlanta advanced to the final eight Tuesday night along with Mexico's Cruz Azul, and after four more games being played Wednesday as we go to press, this round concludes tonight, Thursday, with LAFC trying to make up a 2-0 deficit against León, and Seattle Sounders holding a slight edge over Olimpia after a 2-2 draw in Honduras; both at 9pm, on FS1 and FS2.

Over in the European Champions League, it was a uniformly terrible first round for English clubs, with Chelsea, Spurs, and Liverpool all losing their openers – two on home turf – and Manchester City losing at Real Madrid with 15 minutes to go, before the Madrileños melted down, allowing two goals and a red card in an eight-minute span. The return legs are Tue.-Wed., March 10-11 and 17-18.

The Austin Bold play their final preseason match this Saturday against SMU, before March 7 home opener against New Mexico United. Season and single-game tickets, as well as other packages, at www.austinboldfc.com.

