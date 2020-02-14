Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 14, 2020



Images via austinfc.com

Austin Bold FC opened their preseason last Sunday, Feb. 9, with a creditable 1-0 loss at FC Dallas, who are in their preseason as well. Just four weeks until the Bold's second USL Championship season opens Saturday, March 7, hosting New Mexico United.

Austin FC has a little over a year before their inaugural game, in their new stadium, and things are progressing apace. They've been adding staff hand over fist, and, well, I've become a little addicted to their live construction cam. This morning, between 9am and noon, they poured an entire floor of concrete on the main building. Here's the before and after; you can see how the yellow-vested workers have moved from one end of the building to the other as the boom concrete pump finishes laying down the smooth sheet of concrete. See more, and a link to the time-lapse, here.

