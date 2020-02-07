Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Feb. 7, 2020


U.S. National Team players Ali Krieger (l) and Ashlyn Harris (Courtesy of Timeline Video Productions)

To no one's surprise, the U.S. Women breezed through the groups stage of Olympic qualifying in Houston with three lopsided wins – beating Haiti, Panama, and Costa Rica by a combined total of 18-0, outshooting them by an eye-popping 77-3. Things get real in the tournament semifinal Friday night in Los Angeles, with an Olympic spot on the line against Mexico (9pm on FS1).

In what I'm pretty sure is a first, the U.S. Women featured a married couple in their starting lineup on Friday night: ­goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris and defender Ali Krieger, who married Dec. 28 in Miami, after dating for about a decade. See their wedding video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=jSiQBCaV1ic.

Austin Bold FC announced their preseason schedule this week: four matches each of the four weekends in February, starting at FC Dallas this Sunday, Feb. 9 (10am, free admission), and continuing the next three Saturdays against Copa Tejas rivals Rio Grande Valley FC, UT-Rio Grande Valley, and SMU – all at Bold Stadium, but closed to the public.

