Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 31, 2020


Dr. Juan Delgado, Austin FC's new academy technical director (Image via austinfc.com)

Austin FC continues to build its management team, this week adding Dr. Juan Delgado as academy technical director, where he'll bring decades of experience at the highest levels of youth soccer development – at Villarreal, Valencia, and the Aspire Academy in Qatar – to bear on Austin FC's player development system. "The future of soccer in the USA is very exciting," Delgado said in a statement announcing his appointment, "and I am motivated to begin helping to identify and develop young talent in Texas and throughout the USA, and to bring what I have learned over many years working at the highest level of our game to this exciting new team in Austin."

The Austin Bold continues to build out their roster, with 17 players now in the fold, mostly returning veterans. With five weeks left now until the opening match, no preseason games have been announced yet.

The U.S. Women were less than impressive despite brushing aside Haiti 4-0 in the opening game of Olympic qualifying on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Houston; they continue against Panama on Friday, Jan. 31, and Costa Rica on Monday, Feb. 3, both 7:30pm at Houston's BBVA Compass Stadium and on Fox Sports channels. The semifinals and final are next weekend, Feb. 7 & 9, in Carson, Calif.

