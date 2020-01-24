Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 24, 2020


Cyera Hintzen will go pro next year with the Utah Royals. (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

Longhorn notes: UT senior forward Cyera Hintzen was drafted into the National Women's Soccer League Thursday, Jan. 16; she'll join goalie Abby Smith, the only other Longhorn drafted into the NWSL, on the Utah Royals... Ex-UT coach Chris Petrucelli has been tabbed to coach the U.S. U-18 women for their trio of games at the Tricon­tinental Cup in Florida, Jan. 25-31... As noted last week, UT All-American Julia Grosso is in town, as her Canadian national team preps at Bold Stadium for Olympic qualification next week down in the Rio Grande Valley. The U.S. Women will play their three group stage games at Houston's BBVA Stadium, Jan. 28 & 31 and Feb. 3; see www.ussoccer.com/woq for tickets.

Chicharito in the fold: The LA Galaxy on Tuesday announced the much-anticipated signing of Mexican national team star Javier "Chicharito" Hernández, a move that MLS is hoping will have an impact on par with David Beckham's in 2007. The high-scoring forward has been a huge fan favorite in Mexico and the Hispanic U.S. for a decade – he's the national team's all-time leading scorer – and at 31, he's still in his prime. We'll get to see him at McKalla Stadium sometime next year.

