Soccer Watch

Tickets are going fast for the three games the U.S. Women will play in Houston, Jan. 28 & 31 and Feb. 3, as part of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament; see www.concacaf.com for tickets.

Co-favorite Canada (two teams qualify for this summer's Olympics) is headlining the other group, playing in Edinburg. Their training camp is here in Austin at Bold Stadium, so it's a good thing UT All-American Julia Grosso is on the roster, to show her teammates around town in their off-hours.

Then it's just a few more weeks until the Austin Bold take over their stadium; the home opener is March 7, and there will likely be preseason games announced soon. See www.austinboldfc.com for info and tickets.