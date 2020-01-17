Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 17, 2020


UT All-American Julia Grosso is in town with team Canada. (Photo by Paul K. Bordovsky)

Tickets are going fast for the three games the U.S. Women will play in Houston, Jan. 28 & 31 and Feb. 3, as part of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament; see www.concacaf.com for tickets.

Co-favorite Canada (two teams qualify for this summer's Olympics) is headlining the other group, playing in Edinburg. Their training camp is here in Austin at Bold Stadium, so it's a good thing UT All-American Julia Grosso is on the roster, to show her teammates around town in their off-hours.

Then it's just a few more weeks until the Austin Bold take over their stadium; the home opener is March 7, and there will likely be preseason games announced soon. See www.austinboldfc.com for info and tickets.

