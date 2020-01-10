Soccer Watch

Tickets! Just eight weeks until the Austin Bold kick off their second season, with most of the core players who made it to the second round of the USL Championship playoffs in 2019. The 2020 schedule was released this week, with the Bold again playing 17 regular season home games, opening with New Mexico United on March 7; season tickets are now on sale at AustinBoldFC.com, starting at $190 for the supporters section.

Meanwhile, the seat selection process is underway for Austin FC, which will begin play in MLS in just over a year. Those who put down a deposit for a premium seat will be getting invitations to select seat locations in the next week. General seating will come later. And construction at the McKalla Place site is moving along briskly, with the excavation for the sunken field completed and the first two multi-­story corner posts already raised. See the construction-cam views, with time-lapse videos of the progress so far, at app.truelook.com/?u=as1567715491.

The U.S. women will play three games in Houston in a few weeks as part of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament: Jan. 28 & 31 and Feb. 3 at BBVA Stadium. Tickets and more info at www.concacaf.com.