Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Jan. 10, 2020


The McKalla Place stadium, as of 11am Wednesday

Tickets! Just eight weeks until the Austin Bold kick off their second season, with most of the core players who made it to the second round of the USL Championship playoffs in 2019. The 2020 schedule was released this week, with the Bold again playing 17 regular season home games, opening with New Mexico United on March 7; season tickets are now on sale at AustinBoldFC.com, starting at $190 for the supporters section.

Meanwhile, the seat selection process is underway for Austin FC, which will begin play in MLS in just over a year. Those who put down a deposit for a premium seat will be getting invitations to select seat locations in the next week. General seating will come later. And construction at the McKalla Place site is moving along briskly, with the excavation for the sunken field completed and the first two multi-­story corner posts already raised. See the construction-cam views, with time-lapse videos of the progress so far, at app.truelook.com/?u=as1567715491.

The U.S. women will play three games in Houston in a few weeks as part of the 2020 Olympic Qualifying tournament: Jan. 28 & 31 and Feb. 3 at BBVA Stadium. Tickets and more info at www.concacaf.com.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
A Legend Passes On; The Legacy Continues

Nick Barbaro, Jan. 3, 2020

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Dec. 20, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Pong, Lazer Fire, JD Pinkus
Valhalla
Northern-Southern: Steps on Steppes at Northern-Southern
Dog Days at the Wildflower Center at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2020 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Time to vote! Music Poll 2019-20 balloting is underway   VOTE NOW  