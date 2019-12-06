Soccer Watch

Claudio Reyna is in town this week, holding his first joint press conference as sporting director of Austin FC, along with majority owner Anthony Precourt, who said it "makes me sleep well at night" knowing he has his "soccer leadership in place very early" and that the team remains on schedule for their opening in March 2021.

European Champions League group stage concludes next Tue.-Wed., Dec. 10-11, with nine of the 16 spots in the knockout round up for grabs, and games on TNT each day at 11:55am and 2pm.

Megan Rapinoe and Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or this week, as the women's and men's players of the year. It was the sixth award for Messi and the first for Rapinoe, in just the second year that France Football has presented the women's award.