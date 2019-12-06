Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Dec. 6, 2019


Austin FC Sporting Director Claudio Reyna (r), and CEO Anthony Precourt

Claudio Reyna is in town this week, holding his first joint press conference as sporting director of Austin FC, along with majority owner Anthony Precourt, who said it "makes me sleep well at night" knowing he has his "soccer leadership in place very early" and that the team remains on schedule for their opening in March 2021.

European Champions League group stage concludes next Tue.-Wed., Dec. 10-11, with nine of the 16 spots in the knockout round up for grabs, and games on TNT each day at 11:55am and 2pm.

Megan Rapinoe and Lionel Messi won the Ballon d'Or this week, as the women's and men's players of the year. It was the sixth award for Messi and the first for Rapinoe, in just the second year that France Football has presented the women's award.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soocer Watch
Soocer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 29, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Nov. 22, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
The Austin Puppet Incident
Mexican American Cultural Center
ICOSA: The New Flesh
at ICOSA
Rancho Alegre toy drive w/ J.R. Gomez, Ruben Ramos, Shelly Lares, Savannah Votion, Stevie D, Conjunto Cats at The Barn
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  