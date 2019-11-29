Sports

Soocer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 29, 2019

Claudio Reyna in 2006
Claudio Reyna in 2006 (Courtesy of Wikicommons)

Another big piece in place this week for Austin FC, as Claudio Reyna announced Thursday (Nov. 21) that he was leaving his job as the only sporting director New York City FC has ever had "to accept the exciting opportunity to once again be part of an expansion club." Reyna's credentials are impeccable: A longtime leader on the U.S. national team and captain of the World Cup squads in 2002 and 2006, he then guided the expansion team NYC FC to top-three finishes and conference semifinals in each of their last four years. And the fit here in Austin should be cozy; Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff played with Reyna on those two WC squads, as did U.S. national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who had played with Reyna since they were high school teammates in New Jersey and who was Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt's last head coach hire when he owned the Columbus Crew. Small world.

