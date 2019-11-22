Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 22, 2019

MLS announced this week that they'll hold the 2020 eMLS Cup in Austin during SXSW in March. See more info at www.mlssoccer.com.

The U.S. men beat Canada on Friday and Cuba on Tuesday to advance to next summer's final four of the new CONCACAF Nations League tournament, where they'll meet Honduras in June. The last national team games of the year were two pretty complete performances by a young squad, highlighted by 19-year-old right back Sergino Dest, making his debut after recently choosing the U.S. over the Netherlands. Fast, with crazy ball skills and great game awareness, he could become a fixture at that position for a long time.

The St. Edward's women are back in the NCAA tournament after a two-year absence. As the No. 6 seed in the South Central Region, they take on Colorado School of Mines Thursday afternoon in Dallas, for the right to take on conference foe Dallas Baptist for the third time this season... The Texas Longhorns' season ended with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M in the NCAA first round.

The European Champions League group stage continues next Tue.-Wed., Nov. 26-27, with games on TNT each day, 11:55am and 2pm.

