Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns revive an old rivalry Friday evening in College Station, facing the Texas A&M Aggies for the first time in eight years, in the first round of the NCAA tournament... The St. Edward's men and women both advanced to this weekend's Lone Star Conference tournament final fours, with first-round wins Tuesday, Nov. 12...

The U.S. men are facing an early elimination from the first CONCACAF Nations League tournament as they take on Canada Friday night in Orlando (Nov. 15, 6pm, on ESPN2), needing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit and missing their two best players, as both Christian Pulisic and Michael Bradley suffered injuries last weekend. They then finish group play against Cuba in the Cayman Islands on Tue., Nov. 19, 6:30pm (FS1)... Euro 2020 qualifying concludes during this same Nov. 11-19 international break, with several games on ESPN networks. None of the favorites look to be in any danger of missing next summer's tourney.

Austin FC announced plans this week for their St. David's Performance Center, to be built at Parmer Austin, a planned 300-acre mixed-use development just east of I-35 in Northeast Austin. The 23-acre complex, "the training home of Austin FC and its Academy teams," will include four full-sized pitches, a half-sized pitch, and other training areas, as well as a 30,000-square-foot building, all ­scheduled to open in time for Austin FC's first MLS season in spring 2021.