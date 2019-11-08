Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 8, 2019
It'll be Seattle Sounders against Toronto FC in the MLS Cup Final this Sun., Nov. 10, in Seattle (2pm on ABC). Just think: Two years from now, we could have a rooting interest in that fixture... The UT Longhorns bowed out of the Big 12 Championship tournament with a shoot-out loss to TCU. At 11-7-1, they're probably on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament; selections will be announced Mon., Nov. 11... U.S. women play Sweden at 6:30pm tonight (Nov. 7) – their first game under new head coach Vlatko Andonovski... Looking a bit ahead, the U.S. men face the first real pressure game of coach Gregg Berhalter's tenure next Fri., Nov. 15, in Orlando, needing to overturn a 2-0 first leg deficit against Canada to stay alive in the CONCACAF Nations League.