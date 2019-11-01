Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019


It took a nine-round penalty shootout for top-seeded Phoenix Rising to end the Austin Bold FC's inaugural season Saturday – a tough way to go out after a back-and-forth 120 minutes of regulation and overtime. The Bold won their first-ever playoff game Wednesday, beating LA Galaxy II 2-0... The Texas Longhorns lost their home finale to Texas Tech 2-1 in overtime; after finishing the regular season at Oklahoma on Halloween night, the Horns will head to Kansas City for Sunday's first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament. A win there earns a trip to the conference Final Four the next weekend.

NBC Sports' Premier League Mornings Live fan festival last weekend at Scholz Garten was a raging success, further burnishing Austin's cred as a soccer town.

The U-17 World Cup continues in Brazil, with a lot of games on Fox Sports, including USA-Netherlands in the group finale, Sat., Nov. 2. at 6pm... European Champions League group stage resumes next Tue.-Wed., Nov. 5-6, with games on TNT at 11:55am and 2pm... MLS is taking a week off after the midweek Conference finals; it'll be Seattle against either Toronto or Atlanta in the MLS Cup next Sunday, Nov. 10... Congrats to the North Caro­lina Courage, who won their second straight NWSL title Sunday in convincing fashion.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 25, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 18, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign
Mr. Austin Gear Weekend
at The Iron Bear
It Is Magic
at Hyde Park Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  