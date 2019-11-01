Soccer Watch
By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Nov. 1, 2019
It took a nine-round penalty shootout for top-seeded Phoenix Rising to end the Austin Bold FC's inaugural season Saturday – a tough way to go out after a back-and-forth 120 minutes of regulation and overtime. The Bold won their first-ever playoff game Wednesday, beating LA Galaxy II 2-0... The Texas Longhorns lost their home finale to Texas Tech 2-1 in overtime; after finishing the regular season at Oklahoma on Halloween night, the Horns will head to Kansas City for Sunday's first round of the Big 12 Championship tournament. A win there earns a trip to the conference Final Four the next weekend.
NBC Sports' Premier League Mornings Live fan festival last weekend at Scholz Garten was a raging success, further burnishing Austin's cred as a soccer town.
The U-17 World Cup continues in Brazil, with a lot of games on Fox Sports, including USA-Netherlands in the group finale, Sat., Nov. 2. at 6pm... European Champions League group stage resumes next Tue.-Wed., Nov. 5-6, with games on TNT at 11:55am and 2pm... MLS is taking a week off after the midweek Conference finals; it'll be Seattle against either Toronto or Atlanta in the MLS Cup next Sunday, Nov. 10... Congrats to the North Carolina Courage, who won their second straight NWSL title Sunday in convincing fashion.