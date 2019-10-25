Soccer Watch

The Texas Longhorns host their last home games of the regular season this weekend, against Iowa State at 7pm tonight, Thu., Oct. 24, and league-leading and 13th-ranked Texas Tech on Sun., Oct. 27, at 1pm – senior day, saying farewell to five seniors including longtime starter Emma Jett, Atu Mshana, who has played all but 24 minutes during her four years at UT, and much decorated Cyera Hintzen, 2018 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and two-time All-American.

Austin Bold FC are hosting their first-ever USL Championship playoff game as we go to press Wednesday, taking on LA Galaxy II; the winner is off to Reno for a game on Saturday.

NBC Sports and the Premier League will descend on Austin this weekend, bringing the season's first Premier League Mornings Live fan festival to Scholz Garten. The two-day event, Sat.-Sun., Oct. 26-27, features live action from nine Premier League games, with the NBC Sports studio team broadcasting live from Scholz's beginning at 6am on Saturday and 7am on Sunday. Two live broadcasts on Friday – Premier League Live at 1:30pm, and Men in Blazers at 4pm, both on NBCSN – are not open to the public.

MLS playoffs continue tonight, Thu., Oct. 24, with Atlanta hosting Philadelphia on ESPN2 at 7pm, followed by the much anticipated renewal of "El Trafico," LA Galaxy at LAFC, at 9:30pm on ESPN. The conference finals are next Tue.-Wed. evenings, Oct. 29-30... The NWSL Championship final is this Sun., Oct. 27. Defending champ North Carolina hosting Chicago, at 3:30pm on ESPN: your last chance this year to see Sam Mewis, Amy Dahlkemper, Heather O'Reilly, Crystal Dunn, Julie Ertz, Sam Kerr, and more... The U-17 World Cup gets underway this week in Brazil, with a lot of games on Fox Sports, including the USA against Senegal (Sun., Oct. 27, 3pm), Japan (Wed., Oct. 30, 6pm), and Netherlands (Sat., Nov. 2, 6pm).