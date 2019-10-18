Sports

Soccer Watch

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Oct. 18, 2019

Dare to Create!
Dare to Create!

Dare to Create, this Saturday at Native Hostel, is a major fundraiser for Upper Ninety, a youth development and educational program for teens in low-income Austin neighborhoods. They'll unveil a new mural the students created on the side of the hostel with the help of Erik Ross of HOPE Outdoor Gallery, and feature live art and music, bites and beverages, a silent auction, and more, inside in the ballroom. Tickets are $40, or sponsor a family to attend for $160 at www.upperninety.org/dare-to-create. Sat., Oct. 19, 5-8pm, at Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth.

The Texas Longhorns are on the road this weekend at Baylor after dropping their second straight home game, 2-0 to #18 Oklahoma State on Friday. Then come the last home games of the regular season: Iowa State on Thu., Oct. 24, 7pm, and league-leading, 13th-ranked Texas Tech on Sun., Oct. 27, 1pm.

With just four days left in the USL Championship regular season, the Austin Bold could finish anywhere from fourth place and a home playoff game to 11th and out of the postseason altogether. They're playing in Salt Lake as we go to press Wednesday, then finishing up in Tacoma on Sat., Oct. 19.

MLS playoffs start this Sat.-Sun., Oct. 19-20, with six games on various ESPN networks.

Sat.: Atlanta United vs. New England at noon; Seattle Sounders vs. Dallas at 2:30pm; Toronto vs. DC United at 5pm; Real Salt Lake vs. Portland Timbers at 9pm.

Sun.: Philadelphia vs. New York Red Bulls at 2pm; Minnesota vs. LA Galaxy at 7:30pm.

The U.S. men laid an egg in their opening week of play in the new CONCACAF Nations League, pounding Cuba 7-0 on Friday but then losing to Canada for the first time in 34 years, 2-0 in Toronto – a performance Soccer America called "among the worst in U.S. national team history." That leaves the U.S. needing to reverse that result in the return leg Nov. 15 in Orlando to advance... Up next: European Champions League group stage reaches its midpoint Tue.-Wed., Oct. 22-23, with games on TNT each day, 11:55am & 2pm.

More Soccer Watch columns

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for almost 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 11, 2019

Soccer Watch
Soccer Watch

Nick Barbaro, Oct. 4, 2019

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Early Voting
Wherever you see a “Vote Here/Aquí” sign
Levitation presents Oranssi Pazuzu, Insect Ark, Pinkish Black at Barracuda
To All the Asians We Haven’t Heard at The Vortex
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
One click gets you all the newsletters listed below

Breaking news, arts coverage, and daily events

Can't keep up with happenings around town? We can help.

Austin's queerest news and events

Updates for SXSW 2019

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2019 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSTORESITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  