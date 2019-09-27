Soccer Watch

Sports

By Nick Barbaro, Fri., Sept. 27, 2019

An emphatic 4-1 win over the Las Vegas Lights in the home finale on Fan Appreciation Night was a nice send-off for the 2019 Austin Bold FC; the announced attendance of 3,004 was the highest since the home opener, a sellout at 5,803. Now the team has four road trips to end the season – over 10,000 miles of travel to Portland, Salt Lake City, El Paso, and Tacoma – and could either improve enough on their seventh-place standing in the USL West to earn a home playoff spot, or drop out of the playoffs altogether. For what it's worth, FiveThirtyEight.com at the moment projects Austin and San Antonio FCs to finish eighth and ninth, which would have the Bold hosting a fourth meeting of the I-35 rivalry this year in an opening-round playoff match.

The Texas Longhorns swamped Grambling 8-0 on Sunday to break a two-game losing streak and finish their nonconference schedule at a disappointing 5-4. They're on the road this week in Kansas, then start a three-game homestand at 7pm Thu., Oct. 3, against TCU.

European Champions League group stage games (round 2) are Tue.-Wed., Oct. 1-2, with two games on TNT each day at 11:55am and 2pm.

NBC Sports and the Premier League will descend on Scholz Garten the weekend of Oct. 25-27, bringing their Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to Austin and broadcasting both Premier League Live and Men in Blazers live from Scholz.

